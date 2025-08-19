Steelers Injured WR Takes Step Toward Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a positive development on the injury front during Monday's practice.
Wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who hadn't participated for several weeks while dealing with an injury, was in uniform and working on the side while also catching punts.
While speaking with reporters, Austin stated that he was simply following the timeline set forth by the Steelers' medical staff in terms of ramping up his activity levels.
"It was the plan with the medical staff," he said. "It was just the timeline."
The 26-year-old also noted that he hasn't fallen behind that timeline and that he's right where he should in terms of his recovery.
"I'm right on point, right on the correct timeline," he said.
Last week, Steelers Now's Alan Saunders revealed that Austin was dealing with a minor abdominal muscle injury. The nature of his ailment hadn't previously been known, and Saunders reported that his availability of the start of the regular season wasn't expected to be impacted.
It's unknown right now what Austin's chances are to play in Week 1 against the New York Jets, but his participating even off to the side bode well for his availability. Being on target for whatever the injury was specifically is a good sign, and Pittsburgh has remained confident that he'd be their starter next to DK Metcalf at the start of the season.
The team has continued to explore wide receiver options, making their group a little cloudy at the moment. Roman Wilson has impressed during the preseason, and names like Scotty Miller have likely earned a place on the roster next to Ben Skowronek. But Pittsburgh has also brought in former Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis for a second visit, making him a possibility to join the group.
If Austin is healthy, he's still likely the starter alongside Metcalf, with Davis and Wilson splitting time as the first wideouts off the bench. Wilson is more of a slot option, being able to replace Austin, while Davis fits well behind Metcalf as a bigger body.
The Steelers will hold one more practice and a walk-through before their final preseason game. They'll then have a fun week of practice before final roster cuts and another week of practice before heading to New York for Week 1. Austin will have plenty of time to continue progressing with hopes of being on the field against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
