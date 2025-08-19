Steelers Have Surprising Roster Candidate Emerging
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a difficult decision to make regarding their secondary. The top three spots are cemented in stone, with Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. set to occupy the first three positions on the depth chart. The final two or three players behind them are a complete toss-up. The competition is fierce for those final few spots, with some combination of Cory Trice Jr, Beanie Bishop, Brandin Echols and James Pierre as the favorites to land on the 53-man roster.
There is one other player in the mix for the Steelers' secondary, and it's a bit of a surprise. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin spoke with reporters at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh's South Side ahead of their final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. With the secondary competition front of mind, Austin named a breakout candidate that is on the final roster radar: Daryl Porter Jr. While he has no relation to the other cornerback with the last name Porter, Daryl has some strong defensive genes in his blood.
"I think Daryl's been a really good surprise coming from Buffalo," Austin told reporters. "He just got on, as Mike (Tomlin) likes to say, he got on a moving train. But he really competes, he's got a great demeanor about him, and he's a young guy."
The 23-year-old Porter Jr. made some headlines this past weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the first quarter, Porter Jr. took out the legs of Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan as he went up for a catch. The hit forced McMillian to land awkwardly, but he avoided major injury. It got some eyeballs on Porter Jr, however, and he put together an impressive performance against Tampa Bay. That performance has given Austin confidence that even if he doesn't stick with the Steelers, he'll get another opportunity in the NFL.
"He's got an opportunity to stick around somewhere," he said. "I like what he's done so far."
Austin also said that Echols and Pierre are the frontrunners to land the final roster spots in the secondary, but Porter Jr and several others have time to keep impressing. If Porter Jr. is able to put together another strong showing against the Panthers, it will only increase the difficulty of making those final roster cuts.
Porter Jr. entered the NFL this year after playing his NCAA career at West Virginia University and the University of Miami (Florida). He went undrafted at the 2025 NFL Draft but signed with the Buffalo Bills earlier in the offseason. He was waived as training camp began, and he signed with the Steelers on August 5th, 2025.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!