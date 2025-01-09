Steelers Release Veteran WR Before Playoff Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that they are releasing wide receiver Scotty Miller ahead of the team's playoff matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
The move opens up a spot on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster, which could be filled by offensive lineman Calvin Anderson (groin) as he works towards a return from the injured/reserve list.
Miller followed offensive coordinator Arthur Smith from the Atlanta Falcons to the Steelers last offseason. He held a sizable role in the offense over the opening weeks of the campaign, as he logged a combined 73 snaps and two catches for 31 yards from Weeks 1 through 3.
Miller's playing time dwindled from that point forward, however, and he was inactive on four occasions following Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye after being surpassed on the depth chart by Mike Williams and Ben Skowronek.
A sixth-round selection out of Bowling Green in 2019, Miller spent the first four years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His best season came in 2020 when he posted 33 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns alongside Tom Brady before the team won Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Miller then recorded 11 receptions for 161 yards and two scores with Atlanta in 2023 before joining the Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!