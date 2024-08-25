Steelers Release WR/KR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from wide receiver/kick returner T.J. Luther following their final preseason game, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Luther signed with the Steelers late into training camp and began working to earn a place on the roster this season. The undrafted free agent out of Garnder-Webb orginally signed with the New York Jets and spent time with both New York and the New England Patriots last season.
The speedster was on the receiving end of a highlight that made it's way around the internet during the preseason as Luther and Justin Fields nearly connected for a long touchdown pass. Unfortunately, Luther slowed on his route, missing the team's chance at their only touchdown of the game. `
The Steelers will begin trimming their roster as they approach the Tuesday deadline. 37 players will be waived in order to finalize their 53-man roster for 2024, and while they'll make a majority of their cuts at the 4 p.m. ET deadline, they'll begin releasing players slowly over the next two days.
At wide receiver, the Steelers have big decisions to make. Without landing a big-name wide receiver via trade, they're looking to pick between a group of candidates that have fought throughout the summer to earn their place on the team.
Currently, George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson are expected to make the roster. Scotty Miller, Dez Fitzpatrick and Quez Watkins are in battle for one of the final spots on the depth chart.
As for kick returner, Cordarrelle Patterson did not take on reps during the preseason, but is expected to take on the role during the regular season. The All-Pro signed a deal with the Steelers shortly after the league approved the new kickoff rule, and Pittsburgh believes they have a weapon in Patterson.
