Analyst Provides QB Blueprint for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of work to do this offseason, but no order of business is more important than sorting out the quarterback position.
With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both slated to reach free agency, the Steelers don't currently have a signal caller under contract for the 2025 campaign.
It appeared as though Wilson would remain in Pittsburgh for the long haul after leading it to a 6-1 record in his first seven starts, but a late-season collapse that was highlighted by a five-game losing streak may have severed his relationship with the team.
On The Herd, Colin Cowherd echoed that sentiment by stating that he began the year a bit hesitant regarding Wilson before buying in and later backing out as things fell apart for the Steelers.
"I went in skeptical, then I was impressed, then I was optimistic, then I sold my stock," Cowherd said.
Though Wilson has made his preference to remain in Pittsburgh known, there's a real chance he joins his third team in as many years once he hits the open market in March.
Fields, who was acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears last year, was thrust into the starting role at the beginning of the season while Wilson dealt with a calf injury.
The 25-year-old guided the Steelers to a 4-2 record while showing encouraging signs of growth as a passer, though he was relegated to utilization only within specific packages once Wilson returned in Week 7.
Regardless, Pittsburgh has reportedly shown interest in retaining Fields and giving him another crack at running the show next season, which is a clear-cut sign that the organization believes he can raise his game to another level.
Cowherd believes going in that direction would make the most sense for the Steelers, as it would provide the team with a high-upside option while also allowing them to potentially pursue a prospect in the NFL Draft.
"Do you give Russell a $15-18 million, one-year deal, or I can make this argument: You go with Justin Fields for one more year," Cowherd said. "You sign Justin to a smaller two-year deal and you go into the draft."
Re-signing Fields won't break the bank, as he's more or less viewed as a bridge quarterback from a contract perspective, and would make taking a swing at someone like Alabama's Jalen Milroe or Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart in the first or second round more realistic.
Wilson, despite his struggles down the stretch, will likely command a larger deal in terms of years and overall money than Fields, which simply doesn't fit with what the Steelers should aim at accomplishing over the coming months.
