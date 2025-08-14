Steelers Rival Signs Controversial WR After Legal Battle
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will now watch a new wide receiver head to the AFC North as the Cleveland Browns sign former University of Texas star, Isaiah Bond, Bond announced. The undrafted rookie was once believed to be a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but after a lengthy legal battle, went undrafted and is now joining Cleveland in hopes of landing a roster spot.
Bond was facing a sexual assault case that stemmed prior to the NFL Draft, but Collin County (Texas) District Attorney Greg Willis ruled the case "no-billed," leaving Bond to sign with a team.
"After reviewing all the evidence presented, a Collin County grand jury returned a 'no bill' in the sexual assault charge involving Isaiah Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued. This concludes the criminal proceedings in this matter," Willis said in a statement about the case.
Now, Bond is signing with the Browns. The wide receiver announced in his own press release that he is deducated to giving the Browns his best effort in hopes of cracking the 53-man roster and becoming a part of the offense in 2025.
"I'm determined to prove the Browns organization and everyone who believes in me right for putting thier trust in me," Bond wrote.
Bond started his career at Alabama before transferring to Texas for his final year of college football. With the Longhorns, he caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns. With Alabama, he caught 65 passes for 888 yards and five touchdowns.
Many fans were hoping the Steelers would have interest in Bond this offseason if he was able to avoid legal issues. Well, his free agency didn't last very long, signing with Cleveland the moment he was able to, and joining Pittsburgh's biggest rival.
The Steelers are open to adding to their wide receiver room before Week 1 of the regular season as Calvin Austin III is dealing with an oblique injury. The team has reportedly called teams like the Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints throughout the offseason, asking for prices on names like Terry McLaurin and Chris Olave.
