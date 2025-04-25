Steelers Rival Makes Massive Trade in NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns have swung a huge trade at the top of the NFL Draft, which could have a trickle-down effect on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the AFC North.
First reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cleveland has sent the No. 2 overall pick alongside fourth- and sixth-round selections to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for No. 5 overall, No. 36 overall in the second round, a fourth-rounder and a first-rounder in 2026.
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, who specializes at both wide receiver and cornerback, was the Jaguars' pick. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner recorded 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 catches in 2024 while also logging 35 tackles and four interceptions.
The Browns remain in range to land a premier player in this year's class, though they did pass up on one of the more transcendent talents in recent memory by doing so.
Cleveland's additional assets could be used to move back into the first round this year for a quarterback, as former Steeler Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco currently top its depth chart at the position, which could foil Pittsburgh's plans if it also is targeting a quarterback on Day 1.
The Steelers remain at pick No. 21 for now, and it remains to be seen if they move up or down the board themselves.
