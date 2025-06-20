Steelers Rival Shedeur Sanders Laughs Off Speeding Ticket
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers passed on Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Will Howard in the sixth round as their only quarterback. Sanders, who was projected to be a first-round pick, was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns, and may have an opportunity to compete against the black and gold twice each season.
Well, things are off to a rocky start. Sanders was cited twice for speeding violations since arriving in Cleveland. According to a report from Fox 8 News, Strongsville Police Department pulled over Sanders on Interstate 71 north around 12:30 am on June 17. According to police reports, the QB was traveling at a speed of 101 miles per hour, 41 mph faster than the posted speed limit.
Sanders had an opportunity to respond to the violations and growing concerns with the fanbase, but didn't have much to say. With no apology, Sanders claimed he's "just a little boy," and that he's still learning from his mistakes.
Speaking at a Cleveland celebrity softball game, Sanders said, "I’ve made some wrong choices. I can own up to it. ... I learn from them."
"He’s just a regular kid; he didn’t do nothing wrong," Cleveland rapper Doe Boy said behind him.
Sanders is competing with former Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett, veteran Joe Flacco and other Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel for the starting job in Cleveland this season. It's unknown if punishmnent will follow for Sanders, but there does not appear to be anything on the horizon after his citation.
Sanders was joined by fellow Browns teammates wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, safety Grant Delpit, cornerback MJ Emerson at the event. During the game, fans chanted "You’re the next [Tom] Brady!"
"I need him to be my motivator," Sanders replied. "I need to listen to him every day."
