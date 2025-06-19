Insider Reveals Issue Between Steelers, T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- Is it time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to worry about their contract negotiations with T.J. Watt? The organization and its star edge rusher are no closer to a deal, and while either side has expressed little worry, the fact remains that no extension has been signed.
One of the holdups for the Steelers is the issue of guaranteed money. The market hit a huge upswing after the Cleveland Browns handed Myles Garrett $123 million in guaranteed money on his latest extension. According to NFL insider James Palmer, this issue could keep Watt and the Steelers from getting a contract hammered out. Speaking on Bleacher Report's YouTube channel, Palmer shared his take on the situation.
"The issue with this is a big swing with Aaron Rodgers. They know how important the defense is gonna be, they know they need T.J. Watt, and a deal is likely going to get done," he said. "But the Steelers' arguement is this: that Watt and the defense kind of fell off a little bit the back end of last year."
Palmer makes a solid point. Watt was held without a sack over the season's final three weeks, and he finished with 11.5 sacks despite playing in 17 games. It was the lowest full-season sack total Watt has put up since his rookie season. The only other team he recorded fewer than 13 sacks was when he missed seven games during the 2022 season, and he still managed 5.5 sacks in 10 contests.
Watt is also 31 years old, which could give the Steelers further pause in handing over a mega-deal to their star defender. Undoubtedly, he is the team's best defensive player and overall player, but the issue of guaranteed money seems to be the biggest obstacle in the contract negotiations.
"He's had some injuries," Palmer stated. "He's battled through them. He's going to be 31 years old. Do you give $100 million guaranteed to somebody like that? I think that's where this battle's going to happen, but I think a deal is going to end up happening."
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!