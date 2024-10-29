Steelers Make Roster Moves After Giants Win
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a flurry of roster moves as they head into their Week 9 bye.
Outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji has been waived from the active roster while Pittsburgh also terminated the contracts of running back La'Mical Perine and cornerback Thomas Graham, both of whom had resided on the team's practice squad.
Ogundeji joined the Steelers' practice squad after final roster cuts in August before being signed to the 53-man roster ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
He was released the following day, only to be brought back on the practice squad days later. Ogundeji was once again promoted to the active roster before Week 7's bout with the New York Jets, and played a total of 31 snaps for Pittsburgh over the three contests he appeared in this season.
The Steelers could opt to bring him back if he doesn't find a new home in the coming days.
Perine signed with Pittsburgh in May and was let go at final cuts. He ended up on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad shortly after, though they also released him on Sept. 10. Perine then came back to the Steelers' practice squad at the beginning of October.
Graham lost out on Pittsburgh's slot corner job to Beanie Bishop Jr. out of the preseason and had spent the entirety of the campaign on the practice squad up to this point.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!