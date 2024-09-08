Steelers Rule Out Russell Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially shutting down quarterback Russell Wilson for Week 1, avoiding any long-term risk as the veteran deals with a lingering calf injury.
Wilson came into the week as the starter and looked to lead the Steelers into Atlanta against the Falcons. But during the second day of practice, the 35-year-old had his calf injury tighten up, limiting him the final two days. With limited work and a lingering injury causing concern, the Steelers have decided to go in a different direction, handing the Week 1 job to Justin Fields in Atlanta.
Wilson originally suffered the calf injury during the strength and conditioning test the Steelers hold at the beginning of training camp. He reportedly went down while pushing a blocking sled, and was dealt with the injury throughout training camp.
A lot of the Steelers' decision on the matter are precautionary. The team does not want to risk further injury to Wilson, limiting their quarterback options throughout the season. By trading for Justin Fields, they allowed themselves the luxury of two starting-caliber quarterbacks, and do not want to throw that away this early in the season.
Without Wilson, the Steelers will turn to Fields as their starter. Pittsburgh traded a conditional sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Fields this offseason, following their trade of Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Fields is 10-28 as a starter in the NFL, but looks to revamp his career with an opportunity in Pittsburgh. He's worked with the starting offense most of the summer while Wilson was out with the injury, and has plenty of experience with George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth and company due to his extended reps at camp.
Behind Fields will be Kyle Allen, who the team signed during the offseason.
