Steelers QB Drawing Ben Roethlisberger Comparisons
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working with Russell Wilson are their "poll position" starter heading into the 2024 season. That doesn't guarantee him the starting job over Justin Fields, but so far, he's expected to maintain his status on the depth chart.
And his early performance at Organized Team Activities is likely helping his case. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, The Athletic's Mark Kaboly said he's seen moments when the Steelers current quarterback is reminding him of their former.
"He was pretty accurate with some deep balls there. Tight spirals, very accurate. He was to that point where Ben [Roethlisberger] was later in his career, where he threw to a spot, threw to get guys open. That’s just veteran, that’s being around throwing 20,000 balls in your career where you can throw guys open a lot," Kaboly said. "You can tell that Russell Wilson has a lot of those characteristics.”
It's tough to say Wilson will have the same success that Roethlisberger had, but if he could keep them in games because of their quarterback play - much like Big Ben did - then he's doing what he's asked to do.
Fields will get an opportunity to win the job over Wilson, but it's unlikely - as of now - that anything changes.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Urged to Land Former First-Round Pick
- Steelers Could Bring Back Former WR
- Former Steelers WR Facing Critical Year
- Former Steelers QB Outperforming Jalen Hurts With Eagles
- Former Steelers QB Could Steal Starting Job