Steelers QB Ranked Among Worst in NFL
PITTSBURGH -- As Russell Wilson enters his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one analyst believes he is among the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL.
The Ringer's Steven Ruiz updated his rankings at the position to reflect the start of the 2024 campaign, and he wasn't overly optimistic about what Wilson brings to the table entering his 13th season.
The 35-year-old was placed at No. 27 on the list, only finding himself in front of the likes of Jayden Daniels, Sam Darnold, Bryce Young, Gardner Minshew and Bo Nix.
Despite the fact that Wilson is coming off of a 2023 season where he threw for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Denver Broncos, Ruiz doesn't believe he stands out in any meaningful way at this juncture and has continuously regressed over recent years.
"Wilson has always been a resilient quarterback, so it’s not a surprise that he’s landed on his feet and won the Steelers starting job," Ruiz wrote. "There aren’t a lot of things Wilson does well at this point in his career — he still isn’t great in the pocket, and now he’s a lot slower outside of it, too ..."
His report on Wilson wasn't all negative, however, as he did note that the veteran is careful with the ball and still possesses enough arm strength to successfully operate Pittsburgh's offense.
"... He doesn’t turn the ball over, which will endear him to Mike Tomlin," Ruiz wrote. "The fact that Wilson still has a decent arm and is capable of throwing moon balls up to George Pickens makes him a more viable option than what Pittsburgh has had at quarterback these past few years."
Wilson has a lot to prove in what could be his last shot as a starter in the NFL. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion and potential Hall of Famer, he can sway the public opinion back in his favor with a strong showing in Pittsburgh this year.
