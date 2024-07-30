Steelers QB Russell Wilson Takes Step Toward Return
PITTSBURGH -- There was a notable absence from the opening week of Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp. Expected starting quarterback Russell Wilson was a limited or non-participant during the first few days of practice with a calf injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin described the move to keep him out as an extremely cautious choice.
Nonetheless, concern grew as Wilson stood on the sidelines while Justin Fields took all of the first-team reps to begin training camp. With the team donning pads for the first time during training camp, Wilson joined the team for walkthroughs and the beginning of practice.
Wilson was reportedly wearing a helmet and shoulder pads to begin the session, the first time he's been in full gear during training camp. He wasn't a full-go during practice, but he increased his participation significantly. ESPN's Brooke Pryor shared that Russ was limited during hand-off drills, but dialed it up for passing drills.
Unfortunately, Wilson was still very limited during team drills. Throughout the practice, he took a few snaps, but all during running plays. Instead, Fields took the first-team snaps during 7 shots and the remaining team activities. This is likely another cautious step in getting Wilson back to 100% over the next few weeks.
Wilson did participate in 7-on-7 drills, completing a deep ball to Connor Heyward that likely made the Steelers practice highlight reel.
While Wilson didn't fully participate, his increased activity is an encouraging sign. The Steelers are counting on him to be the top QB in 2024, and their Super Bowl ambitions are resting mostly on his shoulders. He's coming off of a disappointing end to his tenure with the Denver Broncos, so he's eager to prove he can still lead a team. Getting to full health will be a critical piece in Wilson's 2024 resurgence.
Some of this reporting was contributed by Steelers OnSI Publisher Noah Strackbein
