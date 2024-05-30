All Steelers

Steelers' Russell Wilson Welcomes Justin Fields Packages

Russell Wilson wants the Pittsburgh Steelers to do whatever it takes to win, even if it means playing the backup.

Stephen Thompson

Oct 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1), right, meets with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) at midfield after their game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1), right, meets with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) at midfield after their game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports / Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' reinvented quarterback room is deep with a pair of starting-quality players at the top of their depth chart. But in an effort not to let backup Justin Fields' talents go to waste on the bench while Russell Wilson starts, there's been some talk that Arthur Smith has special packages lined up that involve Fields.

Wilson was asked if he sees those packages as a distraction or something that takes away from the offense's collective progress and he put it simply - putting Fields in the lineup can help the Steelers move the ball and score points, which is all he cares about.

"No," Wilson said when asked if practicing plays with Fields involved could be a distraction. "It's all about the team and us winning and I think it will strike fear in some defenses, that's for sure. ... I think Justin's a franchise quarterback. He can do a lot of amazing things so we have two dynamic guys that can do a lot of special things."

Wilson sees Fields' dual threat abilities as a runner and passer as a massive asset to the Steelers offense and wouldn't want to get in the way of anything that can make the team better.

"Justin's one of the most talented guys in the NFL, all the things he can do, the player and quarterback he is - he's dynamic," Wilson said. "It's all about us winning. That's the focus."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 