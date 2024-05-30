Steelers' Russell Wilson Welcomes Justin Fields Packages
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' reinvented quarterback room is deep with a pair of starting-quality players at the top of their depth chart. But in an effort not to let backup Justin Fields' talents go to waste on the bench while Russell Wilson starts, there's been some talk that Arthur Smith has special packages lined up that involve Fields.
Wilson was asked if he sees those packages as a distraction or something that takes away from the offense's collective progress and he put it simply - putting Fields in the lineup can help the Steelers move the ball and score points, which is all he cares about.
"No," Wilson said when asked if practicing plays with Fields involved could be a distraction. "It's all about the team and us winning and I think it will strike fear in some defenses, that's for sure. ... I think Justin's a franchise quarterback. He can do a lot of amazing things so we have two dynamic guys that can do a lot of special things."
Wilson sees Fields' dual threat abilities as a runner and passer as a massive asset to the Steelers offense and wouldn't want to get in the way of anything that can make the team better.
"Justin's one of the most talented guys in the NFL, all the things he can do, the player and quarterback he is - he's dynamic," Wilson said. "It's all about us winning. That's the focus."
