Steelers Mock Draft: The Final Product
PITTSBURGH -- The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here. The Pittsburgh Steelers have their big board set, their trade scenarios in place and are heading into the opening round with expectations for how they hope things will fall, and plans for all of the other ways it might.
No one knows how this draft shakes out compared to those in the past. It feels as if this year's class is more of a mystery than most, and who goes where is still all over the board. And so, in making "The Final Product," it took plenty of "what ifs" and conversations from those around the league.
Eventually it came to this. And with that, here is the final Steelers Mock Draft of the 2025 year.
Round 1, Pick 21: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Some things don't change. The Steelers could have a number of names on the board at 21, but none would tower over Kenneth Grant. The Michigan defensive tackle has been the name to watch since Day 1 of the draft cycle and if he's there with the 21st pick, which is sounds as if he will be, he's the Steelers selection.
As a rookie, Grant is viewed as the nose tackle who can help fill the gap for time Cam Heyward needs off. In the future, he's the replacement for Heyward, who hopefully begins his journey to Canton, Ohio. No matter what, though, the Steelers want a defensive tackle, and they get one early.
Round 3, Pick 83: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
The Steelers need a quarterback, and Howard's name is one that's been floated around for months. Well, he's not Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, but he's a name the team has shown plenty of interest in, who has some upside that remains untapped.
Plus, he's a National Champion. And we all know how Mike Tomlin loves National Champions.
Howard joins the Steelers, who still believe Aaron Rodgers will be their quarterback in 2025. The hope is he develops enough in a year to compete for the starting job in 2026 against a likely first-round quarterback that they draft then. But for now, he's a backup and the next rookie quarterback in Pittsburgh.
Round 4, Pick 123: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
The Steelers won't leave the NFL Draft without a running back, and have shown the most interest in those ranging from rounds 2-4. Jaydon Blue is exactly what they're looking for in a speedy runner with big-play potential. Pittsburgh has made it clear that that is how they want to shape their running back room this season, and they're shown the same intentions with their draft scouting.
Blue needs a little more work with his ability to find and hit holes quickly, and isn't that great in-between the tackles. But the Steelers like his speed, and there's a lot to like in it. They'll hope they can utilize his skillsets to their advantage now while developing the rest over time.
Round 5, Pick 156: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota
So, Walley was sent my direction by not one but two Steelers draft analysts. After watching some tape, his physicality pops and he just feels like a player Pittsburgh would be all over. In the fifth round, cornerback is likely an option for them. So, the prediction is the 5-foot-11 cornerback who can play inside and out, running with 4.40 speed. He's got a ton of upside and the ability to make some noise now. With Darius Slay on the roster for just one season, the Steelers need to start thinking of options long-term next to Joey Porter Jr.
Round 6, Pick 185: Donovan McMillon, DB, Pitt
Nothing changed from my last draft with McMillon. The Steelers want a defensive back in this draft class and looking next door makes sense. The Pitt star is viewed as one of the biggest sleepers in the NFL Draft and the Steelers have gotten a first-hand look at him for years.
They won't shy away from Pitt players if they're worth it. On defense, they tend to be, and McMillon is viewed as the next name that could make it in the NFL.
Round 7, Pick 229: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State
Jalen Travis was on my list the last time as well. Pittsburgh signed Calvin Anderson to a two-year deal, but that's not enough effort to put toward finding a true swing tackle. They might as well go out late in the draft and try to find a player they think can develop into a depth piece. That's Travis.
