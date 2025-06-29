Steelers Send Message After Death of MLB Legend
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are joining the rest of the city, and the MLB world, in sending their love and support to the Pirates organization following the passing of Hall of Famer Dave Parker.
Parker, 74, died following a battle with Parkinsons. The two-time NL batting champion (1977, 1978) and the 1978 NL MVP was nicknamed "The Cobra" for his massive size and strength in the batter's box. Standing 6-foot-5, 230-pounds, Parker was one of the Pirates greatest players, and was set to be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame this year.
The Steelers joined many around the sports world in sending their condolences after the Pirates announced the passing of Parker.
"We send our condolences to the Pirates organization and the family and loved ones of Dave Parker. May he rest in peace," the Steelers wrote on social media.
Parker was a key part in the Pirates 1979 "We Are Family" team that went on to win the World Series in seven games against the Baltimore Orioles. He batted .345 average and four RBIs in the series.
Parker remained one of the biggest names in the Pittsburgh sports community even after his retirement. He finished his career winning another World Series with the Oakland Athletics, and spent time with both Oakland and the Cincinnati Reds, but always held a place for Pittsburgh.
Now, after his passing, the Steelers are sharing in remembering the beloved star.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!