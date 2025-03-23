Browns Could Add Another Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- After a disappointing season from the quarterback perspective, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to move onto a completely new quarterback room for the second straight season.
With most of the names in free agency off the board and Skyler Thompson and Mason Rudolph making up the quarterback room at this point, the Steelers are still in heavy pursuit of Aaron Rodgers.
Despite that, one option from last season still remains available as Russell Wilson is still a free agent.
That being said, the growing sentiment is that Wilson will be headed to a division foe in the Cleveland Browns. He'd join fellow former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Wilson was still being pursued by Cleveland, and no such reports have come from Pittsburgh.
“The Browns still have interest in Russell Wilson,” Fowler said. “They’re still pursuing that angle, but they have Carson Wentz as a contingency plan.”
Additionally, the Browns have just lost a quarterback option in Jameis Winston, who signed with the New York Giants on a short-term deal.
Winston's move shouldn't rush the quarterback market too much. The Browns and New York remain in the race for Wilson, but everyone is waiting on Rodgers. And until the four-time NFL MVP picks a team, the big dominoes likely won't fall.
If Wilson believes Cleveland is his best bet, nothing should hold back a move. If he's contemplating Pittsburgh, New York or Cleveland, waiting until Rodgers picks a team will need to be the move.
It seems like despite there being at least two free agent options in Rodgers and Wilson on the board, quarterback needy teams will have to wait quite a long time before solving their issues at the position.
