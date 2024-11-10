Steelers Set Goals for Cory Trice Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are patiently waiting for the return of their second-year cornerback, who they believe will step back into his role off the bench in 2024. Cory Trice hasn't played since Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering a hamstring injury, and while he hasn't returned yet, he is getting close.
According to PennLive's Nick Farabaugh, the Steelers' cornerback is getting close to a return, but the team is still waiting on certain milestones to be hit before opening his 21-day window from Injured Reserve. According to Farabaugh, that includes reaching a speed of 20 miles per hour during a practice setting.
"He has to demonstrate the health of his hamstring and recent scans have shown that it is nearly fully healed after he suffered a grade 2 strain against the Los Angeles Chargers," Farabaugh writes.
Trice was a name to watch coming into the week as he was a candidate to return from IR. With the bye week passing, the Steelers were expected to be near full-health, but will have to wait for that to present itself.
Trice could return as early as next week against the Baltimore Ravens, but it all depends on the health of his hamstring and whether or not he can meet those objectives set infront of him.
As for his return, Trice is expected to get back into the lineup immediately and begin helping the defense. Prior to his injury, he was the third cornerback behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson, and he likely steps back into that role once he's back on the field.
Pittsburgh can open his practice window at anytime, allowing him 21 days to work with the team without playing in games. Within those 21 days, however, he will need to be activated back to the 53-man roster unless he'll spend the remainder of the season on IR.
