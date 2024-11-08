Steelers Made Championship Moves
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were searching all season for a wide receiver, and ended up with Mike Williams from the New York Jets at the trade deadline. They weren't done there, though, adding outside linebacker Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers for a mere seventh-round draft pick.
People are asking "was it enough," but the no one will know that until the season is over.
"The other truth is that it doesn't mean anything yet," Russell Wilson said on the trades. "We have to be able to do itone week at a time, one practice at a time, one day at a time. And that's a great truth, because we get to control that every day, and our mentality. And so those two things are very true, and that's what makes it so fun being here, you know, that's what makes it fun being around guys that are dedicated."
What's the first truth, you ask?
"I think first of all, championship teams go for it every day," Wilson started his statement with. "And that's from the locker room, those players to the training room and equipment staff to the to the cafeteria andthe, obviously the head coach andall the way tojust the mentality of the front office. I think championship teams, I think championship cultures go for it, I really believe that. And that's something that we have here. It's a special place. Been a lot of winning over the years, and those are all truths."
The Steelers added two pieces now, but they also added one off a practice squad earlier. They signed a free agent before minicamp that makes the whole defense better. And this all follows an offseason where they added not one, but two starting quarterbacks.
Were the two trades enough? The Steelers, like the rest of the NFL, will find out by February 9. But they certainly had the mindset they needed when they made them.
