Steelers Tried to Make Massive Trade at Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers found a solution for their wide receiver needs at the trade deadline in the form of Mike Williams, whom they received from the New York Jets, though it appears that they first attempted to pull off a blockbuster deal for an established star at the position.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers made a run at the Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf, though they were swiftly rebuffed, while also checking in on New York Giants pass catcher Darius Slayton.
“I believe Pittsburgh was one of the teams to check on Seattle‘s DK Metcalf, which was a nonstarter for the Seahawks," Fowler wrote. "The Steelers also looked into potentially trading for the Giants’ Darius Slayton. This comes on the heels of a near deal for Christian Kirk before his injury and attempts to acquire Davante Adams and Brandon Aiyuk. After an exhaustive search, the Steelers were determined to walk away with help at a key position."
Seattle has slipped up in recent weeks, dropping from 3-0 to 4-5 while finding itself in last place in the NFC West. It remains very much entrenched within the playoff race despite those extenuating circumstances, however, so dealing away one of its stars wouldn't have made a ton of sense.
Metcalf was a reasonable target for Pittsburgh given that he spent the first three seasons of his career with Russell Wilson from 2019 to 2021 and has dominated, when healthy, this year to the tune of 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns.
The Seahawks, as mentioned before, didn't have a true incentive to part ways with him at this point in time, but perhaps the Steelers could circle back in the offseason if things continue to go off the rails for them over the final weeks of the campaign.
