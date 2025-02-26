Steelers Named Landing Spot for Dolphins All-Pro WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need for a shake-up to their wide receiving room after a year of listlessness and disappointment permeated the skill group.
George Pickens was good, albeit consistent, but depth issues and off-field issues caused problems the entire season, leading the Steelers to finish with the seventh least passing yards in the league, behind teams such as the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns.
In order to aid the room, a plethora of moves have been suggested that would reinvigorate the room and propel them to success in the coming season.
One such suggestion came from ESPN analyst Dominique Foxworth, who suggests that the Steelers should be in the market for trading for current Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. In an appearance on Get Up, Foxworth suggested the Steelers attempt to land him in order to aid their room.
"Maybe Tyreek Hill to the Steelers," Foxworth said. "I think they still need a consistent threat as much as they may like George Pickens at times. He's not always the player that they want him to be. I think Tyreek Hill, given the history of that organization and how they've made the best of some eccentric receivers, I guess I'll put it, Tyreek Hill could fit in nicely there because they still need some explosiveness out of that position. And some reliability, frankly. And his speed is reliable."
Hill would undoubtably provide a spark in the Steelers offense, one they will need as the rest of the division improves around them. That being said, the likilihood of them parting with the assets necessary to land a player like Hill seems a little far-fetched. Of course the fit is undeniable, but who are they able to give up that would not lead to the trade being a net negative for the organization. A more likely scenario is building through the NFL Draft, possibly in the first round.
