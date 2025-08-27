Steelers Should Bring Back Former WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need wide receiver help and have not hid their interest in adding to their room before the start of the 2025 regular season. So far, they haven't been able to find an addition, but there are plenty of options after the league-wide roster cuts. Their top option, though, may be a familiar face.
Since changing their wide receiver room from Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, the Steelers have been looking for replacements to both. They replaced Pickens with DK Metcalf, but are still hoping Calvin Austin III or Roman Wilson can replace Johnson. They haven't seen that happen yet.
But maybe they can just call Johnson back.
The Steelers traded Johnson to the Carolina Panthers before last season, exchanging the wide receiver for cornerback Donte Jackson. The move worked well as Jackson intercepted five passes during his solo season in Pittsburgh.
Johnson, on the other hand, has not worked anywhere since Pittsburgh. He's bounced around to four different organizations, including the Baltimore Ravens twice, and has played in just 12 games.
Maybe Johnson doesn't have it anymore. Maybe all of the drama that he accumulated in Pittsburgh wasn't able to be kept under wraps the way it was with Mike Tomlin as his head coach. Or maybe he's just not fitting in with different organizations.
But when he was with the Steelers, he was a reliable No. 2 wide receiver. So much so, that they handed him a pretty big contract extension before he left. And right now, if he's still got it, he's the perfect fit for what the team needs on the field.
What would be better than getting Aaron Rodgers a wide receiver that is an elite route runner? Someone he knows is always going to be open, and that he can have perfect timing with? Only to combine it with Metcalf being an elite wide receiver and three very fast slot players in Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller?
Nothing.
Johnson remains the prototypical wide receiver for exactly what the Steelers need this season. Again, if he's able to still play at a high level.
This is all the other stuff aside, obviously. Johnson caused some issues when he was in Pittsburgh, having moments where he didn't put forth his best effort during plays, fought with teammates and coaches in the locker room, and was eventually moved on from as the team tried to remove all distractions from their facility.
But here they are, still looking for a Johnson replacement. And with his latest release, they should at least consider him.
Johnson wasn't the worst wide receiver in the locker room in terms of attitude. In fact, he was one of the lesser distractions compared to some of his teammates.
If he's still a good player on the field, he's exactly what the Steelers need. But only they can decide if the risk is worth the reward. That reward being going full circle and finally filling the hole he left behin - with the same player.
