Steelers Make Surprising Final QB Decision
PITTSBURGH -- After one of the most impressive preseason performances around the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with quarterback Skylar Thompson. The 28-year-old QB had a tremendous few months with the organization, and took on a larger role in the final weeks of camp and the preseason following the injury to rookie Will Howard.
Thompson’s performance was good enough to earn a spot on the Steelers 53-man roster, and he will be with the team when they take on the New York Jets in Week 1 of the regular season. However, this does not rule Howard out as part of their team.
Instead, Howard has also made the roster, keeping four passers on the team's initial 53. Howard is expected to land on Injured Reserve to start the season, shutting him down for four weeks before being able to return.
Thompson was one of the best quarterbacks around the NFL during the preseason, gathering a ton of attention in the process. After the injury to Howard and with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers as the starter, it left the organization with just three realistic playing options. One was the pending backup, Mason Rudolph, who played a small chunk of plays throughout the preseason process. The other was Logan Woodside, a late training camp addition after Howard fractured his finger.
This left Thompson as the quarterback who played the most time for the Steelers in the preseason. In response to the expanded opportunity, Thompson thrived. While he did play mostly against second and third-string opponents from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers, the statistics were nonetheless impressive. Over three preseason appearances, he completed 41 of 56 passing attempts, good for a completion percentage of 73.2%. He connected for four passing touchdowns and an individual interception, while also scrambling four times for 11 rushing yards.
The Steelers did not anticipate having a quarterback battle to open training camp, but Thompson’s play forced the issue. While Howard had surpassed Thompson on the depth chart before his injury, the veteran responded admirably when the next opportunity came. Over the past few weeks, he’s looked like a competent backup in the NFL, not just an extra training camp body.
The big question is what happens when Howard returns? Will he be ready to rejoin the team after the first four weeks? If he is, does that mean Thompson will be released and hopefully snuck onto the practice squad? If the team is off to a strong start, there might not be room once again for Howard on the 53-man roster. Thompson will get the next month at least to make that decision for the Steelers, who officially have their quarterback room to begin the 2025 season.
