Steelers Targeting Former Aaron Rodgers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are targeting a free agent wide receiver with ties to their quarterback, adding another name to their room after the NFL made their final roster cuts. According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Pittsburgh is attempting to add veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling after his release from the Seattle Seahawks.
Valdes-Scantling, 30, spent the last two seasons in Buffalo with the Bills and New Orleans with the Saints. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver caught 17 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns last year with New Orleans with his best season coming in 2020 when he totaled 690 yards ans six touchdowns.
That season, he played with Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two spent four years together in Green Bay as members of the Packers, where Valdes-Scantling started his career. During their time together, he caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns, starting 39 of his 59 games.
The Steelers' initial 53-man roster includes five wide receivers in DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek. The team has an abundance of defensive tackles, and could look to add to their wideout room without necessarily eliminating anyone.
The team has shown their interest in adding to their wide receiver room all offseason. Even after trading for Metcalf, the team called other teams like the New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, checking in on names they thought could be available.
Following the trade of George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, the team has had a clear need for another weapon, and while they aren't shooting for the stars in an addition, they do seem to be focused on adding someone.
Right now, the favorite is Valdes-Scantling. However, according to Wilson, they're competing with the San Francisco 49ers to add the NFL veteran to their roster. San Francisco has dealt with injuries all offseason, and could be a hot team for any wide receiver given their recent success on offense.
With another opportunity to play with Rodgers, though, maybe Valdes-Scantling favors the Steelers. As all 32 teams sift through their new wave of free agent options, look for Valdes-Scantling to lead the pack of wide receivers who could end up in Pittsburgh.
