Steelers Shouldn't Worry About Russell Wilson - Yet
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have the offensive performance they've been used to with Russell Wilson at quarterback, and with two iffy games in a row, there are looming questions about where he currently stands and what's to come with his performances. But after a win over the Baltimore Ravens, it's not the time to start panicking about the play of the quarterback.
Wilson finished Week 11, completing 23 of 36 passes for 205 yards and an interception. He nearly threw a second, although it was questionable that George Pickens was being interfered with by Tre White.
It wasn't the game Wilson or anyone on the offense wanted, leaning on Chris Boswell to score all 18 points in the victory. But it doesn't matter. This game wasn't one to judge an offensive player off of, as Week 11 between the Steelers and the Ravens was a classic Pittsburgh-Baltimore AFC North beatdown.
Both quarterbacks, Wilson and Lamar Jackson, combined for 412 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Wilson had a 67.5 passer rating while Jackson finished with 66.1.
It was a terrible game for both quarterbacks, and truthfully, both offenses. There were moments, and a few players that were the exception, but overall, no one walked away from Week 11 in Pittsburgh feeling good about the way the offenses played.
And once again, that's fine. Can it happen every week? No. Can it happen in a showdown between two of the most defensive-focused teams in NFL history, in a rivalry game that usually gets decided by defense? Yes, and there's much less concern to have if you win.
If the trend continues and Wilson struggles against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, there's reason to start talking. If it goes any further than that, even with back-to-back-to-back AFC North games, there's room for concern.
"They did a good job. We knew it was going to be a battle back and forth in this game," Wilson said after the game. "I knew it was going to be a tougher will in the end. That's just how these games are. It was huge for us to be able to respond. I think that we react and responded really well on certain thing, especially as the game went on. We kind of started figuring out what they were trying to do, and I think we just stayed the course."
Don't hit the panic button yet. Wilson is 4-0 and has had plenty of moments where he was the reason behind the Steelers' success. One game against the Ravens isn't one to start sweating about.
