Russell Wilson Addresses Future With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Russell Wilson has helped usher in the best offensive performance by the Pittsburgh Steelers since Ben Roethlisberger. On a four-game win streak, the Steelers enter their divisional slate hosting the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 11.
Wilson is only under contract for this season, and turns 36 before the season ends. Most people in his position would constantly worry about what their future holds and how to move forward. Not Wilson, however.
During an interview with ESPN's Hannah Storm, the quarterback was asked about his future with the Steelers. Wilson spoke about how he is living in the present as he gets further into his career.
"I've never really thought past the years most of the time when I'm playing," Wilson said. "I'm so, anybody knows me, I'm so engulfed in the moment, you know? I think it's so critical to be that way because it's too hard to think about what's ahead or what's behind. It's just being right here. You get the hardest position in the world every day. You know, you gotta be in the moment right now."
When it comes to the past, the Super Bowl Champion quarterback has had a storied one. Wilson has thrown for 44,390 passing yards and 340 touchdowns in his career to this point. However, a down period during his stint with the Broncos is something Wilson might want to not look back on.
When it comes to the future, Wilson is likely better off living in the moment as he has up to this point. He is playing the best football he has played in years and is helping the Steelers be competitive in a tough AFC North.
While this is the only year of his contract, it would benefit the Steelers to offer him another contract provided he continues to play the way he has throughout the rest of the season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!