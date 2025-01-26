Steelers Showing Plenty of Interest in Missouri QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are at their first stop along the recruiting trail, sending several scouts to the East-West Shrine Bowl to scout some of college football's best. And early in the process, they're showing plenty of interest in a particular quarterback.
According to SteelersDepot's Josh Carney, the Steelers have met with Missouri quarterback Brady Cook twice during the early stages of the recruiting process. Once at the Shrine Bowl and once at the Hula Bowl.
Brady was a three-year starter at Missouri, spending five years there and completing 65.9% of his passes. He threw for 50 touchdowns to 15 interceptions and ran for 1,262 yards and 21 touchdowns during his career as well.
The Steelers have two internal choices at quarterback this season, but outside of Skylar Thompson, they have no one officially under contract. So, even if the expectation is that they will choose Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, they will need a backup, and are making sure they look at the NFL Draft as a posible option.
Cook leaves Missouri as the second-winningest QB in program history and third all-time in passing yards. He was a three-year captain for the team as well.
Despite not being considered a first-round pick, Cook should hear his name called during the NFL Draft in the mid-to-late rounds. The Steelers will turn over every rock to find their quarterback room this offseason, and with early interest in Cook, they may have found their first option as a backup.
