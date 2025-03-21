Steelers, Russell Wilson Reunion All But Over
Russell Wilson's chances of remaining with the Pittsburgh Steelers were already slim, but they may have now fully evaporated.
Amidst the news that Aaron Rodgers was in town for a visit, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero exclaimed that he doesn't see any sort of path towards a reunion between Pittsburgh and Wilson.
"Nothing shocks me, but I would be very surprised if Russell Wilson, under any circumstances, is back in Pittsburgh," Pelissero said on the "Rich Eisen Show".
When it became clear that the Steelers coveted Justin Fields, who ended up with the New York Jets, over Wilson early in the offseason, the writing was on the wall for the latter's eventual departure.
Though he remains on the open market, the New York Giants or perhaps even the Cleveland Browns, both of whom he's met with, profile as far more probable landing spots for the 36-year-old.
Wilson signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh last March following his release from the Denver Broncos. A calf injury held him out through Week 6 of the regular season, though he led the team to a 6-1 record in his first seven starts upon returning.
As Steelers fans know all too well, however, they finished the year on a five-game losing streak that doomed Wilson's prospects of ever donning the black and gold again.
The organization has championed Rodgers as their top quarterback option with Fields off the board, and Pelissero believes Wilson is at the bottom of the pecking order in that regard.
"They're now making clear they would like to sign Aaron Rodgers over Russell Wilson," Pelissero said. "He is no better, and maybe even lower, than their third choice."
Wilson would likely choose to stay in Pittsburgh if he had his way, but it's become obvious that the franchise doesn't share those feelings.
