Steelers Among Favorites for Former Chargers RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took a blow to their offense when they let Najee Harris leave in free agency. Harris, whose fifth-year option was not exercised in the previous offseason, would go on to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Despite tendering running back Jaylen Warren and signing Kenneth Gainwell, the Steelers are likely to make another move at the position, whether that happens in the NFL Draft or in free agency.
One suggestion is to sign a veteran running back, and ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes that the Steelers would be a good fit for former Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins. Barnwell also named the Browns and Broncos as possible suitors for Dobbins.
"Since 2020, the list of backs with 300 carries who have averaged more yards per rush than Dobbins' 5.2 consists of De'Von Achane and Jahmyr Gibbs. After returning from the Achilles injury last season, Dobbins averaged 4.6 yards per tote while racking up a career-high 195 carries,” Barnwell wrote. "He didn't fumble for the third consecutive season and generated 115 rush yards over expectation, which ranked 13th among all backs."
After going through Dobbins upside, Barnwell also addressed his downsides.
"At the same time, Dobbins' best two games of the season were the initial two, during which he racked up 266 yards. From that point forward, he failed to top 100 yards in a single game, averaged 3.8 yards per carry, and generated minus-25 RYOE. Most of that was an absence of big plays: He had three runs of 40- plus yards over those first two games and none over the ensuing 16 weeks."
Despite intriguing statistics, the Gainwell move would render Dobbins time on the field minimal. Additionally, an extensive injury history going back to his time with the Ravens would prove worrisome for a team that has struggled on the ground in recent years.
Still, if the Steelers believe Dobbins is healthy, and aren't looking to add through the NFL Draft, they could consider the former Baltimore Ravens runner.
