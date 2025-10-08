Steelers Have One More WR Trade Option Available
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin left the door open for wide receiver Calvin Austin III to practice in the coming days and return to the field. After Austin left their Week 4 contest against the Minnesota Vikings with an upper-body injury, it was a surprising update from Tomlin.
While the Steelers wait and see if they can have a healthy offense for their Week 6 contest, the need for a wide receiver has never been greater in Pittsburgh. Even if Austin returns sooner than expected, the Steelers are still lacking depth at the position behind their top duo.
The team has been linked to nearly every possible receiver around the league for the last few months, but there is one, final option that the team must pursue if they want to make improvements for their 2025 Super Bowl run. That option is New Orleans Saints pass-catcher Rashid Shaheed.
The Need for Shaheed
The Saints receiver garnering the most attention as the trade deadline approaches is understandably Chris Olave. As tempting as that possibility is, the Steelers don’t need to break the bank and expend even more high-value assets to strengthen the position. While the team needs help and reinforcements, they don’t need another superstar to pair opposite DK Metcalf.
That’s what makes Shaheed so enticing of a trade target. The Saints are a dumpster fire in the NFL this year, barreling toward the first overall pick in 2026. They need to sell off pieces over the next few months to prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft and beyond. Shaheed is the perfect candidate to part with as competitive teams come calling.
Shaheed is an average sized pass-catcher, but it’s not just his size that stands out. The 6’0”, 180-pound speedster is strong in contested catches, but it’s his speed that would best benefit the Steelers offense.
The Steelers have a surplus of middle round picks and a need for another supporting receiver. They need another proven playmaker that could allow the team to continue running in 11 personnel and utilizing multiple wide receiver sets.
Adding on to why he would fit the Steelers is the way he’s producing this year. Shaheed’s speed is an x-factor for opposing defenses to consider, but he’s still used it to his advantage. Through five games, he has 22 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by an 87-yard top-blowing catch and run for a score in Week 5.
Shaheed is on pace for somewhere between 800 and 950 receiving yards, putting him firmly in number two receiver category. Adding someone like him is the final option to improve the receiving corps for the 2025 season.
