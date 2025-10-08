Steelers Wouldn't Even Consider Odell Beckham Jr.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers absolutely cannot, and most likely will not, sign Odell Beckham Jr. for the 2025 season.
The Steelers are desperate for wide receiver help, but they aren’t in this dire a situation. Yes, the organization has a lineup of veteran depth players and an unproven third-round draft pick as the secondary options behind DK Metcalf for their Week 6 contest against the Cleveland Browns. Yes, the offense needs a boost in light of the unknown injury timeline of Calvin Austin III.
Odell's Suspension
Beckham can’t solve this issue immediately for the Steelers anyways. He’s set to serve a six-game suspension beginning this week, meaning that the Steelers wouldn’t be able to turn to the former All-Pro pass-catcher until Week 12 at the earliest.
But in what world is the addition of a 32-year-old Odell Beckham Jr. a receiver who has accumulated 1,476 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 44 games since the start of the 2020 season, any real solution? Maybe in another dimension or reality it’s possible, but even with self-admitted too high testosterone levels, Odell is a no sell for what the Steelers need this season.
Complementary Football
When the Steelers offense has clicked, it’s been a result of balanced and complementary offense. It’s been equal parts Arthur Smith scheming up the right play calls and personnel and the players executing on the field. It’s been Aaron Rodgers playing smart while the offensive line gives him just enough play to let his arm talent shine. It’s been an equal mix of the running game finding holes while the tight ends figure out the right usage.
The usage of passing targets is further evidence to the theory. Through the first four games, Rodgers has attempted 108 passes. The target share breaks down like this. Metcalf has 22 targets, Austin has 17, Jonnu Smith and Kenneth Gainwell are tied with 16 targets apiece, Jaylen Warren has 12 and Pat Freiermuth rounds out the players with double digit targets with 10.
Call it frustrating at times, but that’s a well-balanced distribution of targets. Whoever else joins this roster and offense will need to fall in line with the share of targets. No one is coming in and receiving more looks from Rodgers than Metcalf.
That’s a problem for Beckham Jr., who must command a high volume of passes to have any hope of making a resurgence in the NFL. That opportunity can’t come in Pittsburgh unless it’s at the detriment of much better and more important players to the organization.
It just doesn’t make sense. It won’t make any sense. The Steelers must avoid adding OBJ at all costs. And chances are, they will.
