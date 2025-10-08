Steelers Lose LB to Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now down two practice squad linebackers, terminating the contract of Ja'Whaun Bentley and then seeing Jon Rhattigan leave after being signed by the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to his agent JL Sports, Rhattigan was signed off of the Steelers practice squad to the Raiders' 53-man roster. This forces Las Vegas to keep him for a minimum of four weeks before being able to waive him, and landing the veteran back on an active roster after a short stint with the Steelers.
During his time in Pittsburgh, he played in one game but did not record any stats. Throughout his career, he's played in 53 games, with 36 of them coming with the Seattle Seahawks and 16 coming with the Carolina Panthers. He's recorded 44 tackles and a fumble recovery throughout his time in the NFL.
What Rhattigan Loss Means for Steelers
The loss of Rhattigan wouldn't mean much for the Steelers if they didn't get rid of Bentley shortly beforehand. The team probably viewed Rhattigan as a more viable option for what they were looking for as a depth piece, being capable of playing special teams when called upon. Bentley, on the other hand, is a long-standing starter in the NFL, leaving his special teams use to a minimum, which is what they needed more of.
With Rhattigan gone, the Steelers are likely going to start looking for another option. The free agency market is unpredictable at this point in the season, but the Steelers will likely try to add another name to their group to try and restock the inside linebacker position on their practice squad.
Currently, the Steelers don't have any practice squad inside linebackers and four on the active roster. Those four include Payton Wilson, Patrick Queen, Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener.
It could also mean Malik Harrison has some urgency to return to the field. Harrison was placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a knee injury in the season opener. It's unknown if he's going to be out for the season or short-term, but he's officially eligable to return to the field and begin practicing this week if it's not season-ending.
The team typically carries five inside linebackers on the active roster alone, making their current state rare. Expect them to start looking this week, bringing in tryouts before the weekend and then likely signing someone to their practice squad late this week or early next week.
