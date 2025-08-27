Steelers Have Two New WR Options
PITTSBURGH — When Pittsburgh Steelers insider and correspondent for the Pat McAfee Show Mark Kaboly said that a wide receiver move would come, many assumed he meant another blockbuster trade like the one that brought DK Metcalf to the Black and Gold. What many missed was that Kaboly’s timeframe for a move conveniently coincided with the NFL’s mandated roster cut down day.
The Steelers are finalizing their roster in accordance with the NFL’s roster policy before the 4 pm EST deadline. While they do so, two intriguing wide receiver options have become available, and it won’t require a trade to bring either to Pittsburgh.
Trey Palmer - Tampa Bay Depth Option
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked as potential trade partners all summer long, and it’s possible a Bucs receiver winds up with the Steelers after all. 2023 sixth-round pick Trey Palmer was a notable cut by Tampa Bay as they trim their roster down, and he might be the ideal addition to the Steelers’ receiver room.
Palmer is an intriguing option for Pittsburgh. He doesn’t come with a boatload of production, but he possesses decent size and a strong frame, standing 6’1” and weighing in around 190 pounds. Over two seasons in the NFL, he’s hauled in 51 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns.
It would be an important addition because the rest of the Steelers’ receiving options, aside from special teams ace Ben Skowronek, are undersized. Having Palmer on the outside opposite Metcalf would give Aaron Rodgers two receivers over 6’0” to look for.
Palmer also has a considerable speed burst that he can weaponize. A deep-ball threat on the outside, he has an ability to beat defenders one-on-one. He also can be an asset on special teams, returning 17 punts for 136 yards
Malachi Corley - The Swiss Army Knife
A problem in the NFL is talented and capable players can become lost in their team’s system or depth. The Steelers just suffered the consequences with former third-round pick DeMarvin Leal, who they released after failing to find him a fit within the defense or suitable trade partner. That was also the case with the New York Jets and wide receiver Malachi Corley. After just a season, the Jets released their former third-round pick.
The 23-year-old player is an offensive Swiss Army knife, and it might just be the perfect fit for the Steelers’ playmaker-needy offense. Corley is an explosive force with the ball in his hands, but the Jets failed to give him any opportunity to showcase that. Despite dressing for nine games, he played just 91 total snaps, 83 on offense and nine on special teams.
It’s an unimpressive NFL resume, admittedly, but Corley has two things going for him. One is an already established connection with Aaron Rodgers, who played together in New York last season.
The second is his established ability to gain yards after the catch. In college, he was basically a running back with the number of lateral hand offs and screens WKU ran for him. While there’s some concerns to his completeness as a route runner, there’s no concern that he can do damage with the ball in his hands. With a 5’11”, 210 pound frame, his lower-body strength and explosiveness with the ball stands out. In open space, he’s nearly impossible to bring down. Watching his tape, he seems like an ideal fit for an Aaron Rodgers-led aerial attack.
The criticism against Corley remains after one year in the NFL. He’s primarily a slot receiver with a limited range in his route tree. The Steelers already have multiple receivers who excel in the slot, making the addition of another questionable. The Steelers would need to bring Corley in with the expectation of moving someone like Calvin Austin III or Roman Wilson to the outside or having Corley serve as a hybrid runner/receiving role. If it works, it would be a breakthrough addition for the Steelers offense.
The wide receiver pool available to Pittsburgh is drastically thin. Acquiring a bonafide number two receiver isn’t a realistic expectation before Week 1 of the regular season kicks off. They could, however, add a player like Palmer or Corley. Neither is a Pro Bowl player in waiting, but either could solve the glaring issue that is their wide receiver room.
