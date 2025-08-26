Steelers Make Shocking Decision, Keeping Late-Round Rookie
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a bit of a surprising move in their secondary, choosing to keep seventh-round rookie Donte Kent, while releasing veteran Chuck Clark. Clark, who signed with the team during training camp, was viewed as the No. 3 safety behind Juan Thornhill and DeShon Elliott this season.
Clark signed later in the summer after the Steelers traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Jalen Ramsey. Thornhill moved into the starting role, but the team did not have a backup that they viewed as starter-quality if needed. So, they signed the former Baltimore Ravens starter to provide them with much-needed depth.
Clark competed with the first team throughout training camp and the preseason, operating alongside Thornhill for the first two preseason games. It was not believed he was a roster bubble candidate, but the team chose to move on anyways.
Instead, they kept Kent, who is their seventh-round pick out of Central Michigan. The cornerback and special teams player is able to provide inside capabilities and can work as a return specialist. However, after missing most of training camp and the entire preseason, very few saw him as part of the final roster.
Kent suffered a foot or ankle injury early into training camp and did not return to the field until after the team's final preseason game. He worked in a very small amount of practices, but showed enough for the team to feel comfortable keeping him around.
So, heading into the season, Kent will operate as the third string for the nickelback role, while Ramsey likely spends a lot of time at safety and cornerback. A move the Steelers wanted to see happen when they acquired the former Dolphins star and NFL All-Pro.
The team also moved on from Beanie Bishop for Kent. The former undrafted star took the Steelers by storm last season but since fell off their radar. Now, they're moving in a different direction with a new rookie.
