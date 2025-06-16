Secret Weapon Emerging for Steelers Defense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive line depth is supposed to be a huge strength in 2025. Led by the indomitable Cam Heyward, third-year tackle Keeanu Benton, and first-round pick Derrick Harmon, the Steelers' desire to bully their opponents at the line of scrimmage is obvious.
Flying under the radar of the conversation regarding the Steelers’ defense is free-agent addition Daniel Ekuale. Joining the team on a one-year deal early in the offseason, the 31-year-old lineman is a secret weapon for their defensive front.
The journeyman DT brings a distinct presence to the Pittsburgh d-line. Standing at 6’3” and weighing in at 300 pounds, he’s an intimidating force. Even more beneficial for the Steelers is Ekuale’s ability to fill multiple gaps for the team, especially along the interior. The team’s defensive line coach, Karl Dunbar, mentioned his familiarity with a few areas of need for the Steelers when speaking to team media recently.
“He’s come in with a lot of stuff,” he said. “I think he started 15 games last year in New England. And he’s done a really good job. He can play nose tackle. He could play 4i. So he's a good veteran to mix in that room."
The value Ekuale can bring lies in his run-stuffing abilities. Dunbar highlighting his ability to play NT and 4i, meaning he can line up on the inside of a tackle's shoulder on the line of scrimmage, are significant. The Steelers finished the 2024 season with a top-15 defense, finishing sixth in average rushing yards allowed per game and 12th in total yards allowed per game.
The defensive line responsible for that performance underwent a makeover during the offseason. With dependable veterans like Elandon Roberts and Larry Ogunjobi no longer on the team, the defense lost a piece of their nastiness and ability to win in the trenches. But with Ekuale in the mix, fellow free-agent addition Juan Thornhill, and some notable rookies already standing out, there appears to be a secret weapon emerging for the Steelers' defensive line.
