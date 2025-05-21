Steelers Sign Rookie DT to Fully-Guaranteed Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have locked in their first-round draft pick, signing defensive tackle Derrick Harmon to a four-year, $17.9 million deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Harmon was one of the last remaining rookies to be signed this offseason and for the Steelers. Pittsburgh did most of their rookie deals during rookie minicamp, but did not ink a contract for Harmon. Now, their rookie defensive tackle gets a fully-guaranteed deal, becoming the 20th first-round pick to sign this offseason.
Harmon was selected 21st overall in the NFL Draft out of Oregon. The big man is viewed as the Steelers' next long-term solution on the defensive line, and already carries that "Steelers DNA." Chances are, he steps into the starting role right off the jump after the team moved on from Larry Ogunjobi, starting as their defensive end alongside Keeanu Benton and T.J. Watt.
“You don't have a chance to build a quality defense unless you are stout inside and up front. This is a guy that has an opportunity to learn from the likes of Cam Heyward and put his hand in the pile and be a significant contributor for us for years to come," head coach Mike Tomlin said about drafting Harmon.
Pittsburgh will take the field for the second time this offseason when OTAs begin, giving Harmon his first reps with the starters on the defensive line.
