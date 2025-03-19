Steelers Sign Former Jaguars DT
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added some extra depth along the defensive line, as they announced that they've signed defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo to a one-year deal.
Otomewo is one of three signings at the position group in recent days for the Steelers, joining Daniel Ekuale and Isaiahh Loudermilk.
Otomewo spent the entirety of his collegiate career at Minnesota, where he first appeared in a game during the 2018 campaign. That season, he appeared in 13 contests while logging 14 total tackles alongside a sack and forced fumble.
A year later in 2019, Otomewo once again suited up for 13 games and posted 22 tackles to go with 2.5 sacks. After recording a sack in seven games during 2020, he capped off his time as a Golden Gopher with 30 tackles and three quarterback takedowns in 2021.
The Minnesota Vikings proceeded to keep Otomewo in state by selecting him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 165 overall.
He played in five games as a rookie, putting up five tackles before his release in August 2023. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Otomewo to their practice squad after he cleared waivers, and he would not appear in a game during his sophomore season.
In 2024, he saw the field for four games and made two starts with the Jags, during which he recovered a fumble and made four tackles.
