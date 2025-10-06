Steelers Sign Former Panthers RB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding some additional depth at running back ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Steelers are signing Raheem Blackshear to their practice squad, where he'll join position mates Trey Sermon, Lew Nichols and Max Hurleman.
Blackshear's Prior Experience
Blackshear began his collegiate career at Rutgers in 2017. That year, he rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries to go alongside seven catches for 133 yards. His best season with the Scarlet Knights was in 2018, as he logged 586 rushing yards and 367 receiving yards with five touchdowns.
After rushing for 88 yards on 29 carries over four games for Rutgers in 2019, Blackshear transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2020 campaign. He ran for 255 yards and two scores in his first year with the program before posting 765 yards on the ground with six touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign in 2021.
After going undrafted in 2022, Blackshear signed with the Buffalo Bills. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster and re-signed to the team's practice squad, but the Carolina Panthers signed him to their active roster that September.
Blackshear remained with Carolina through the 2024 season. Over a total of 41 games, he recorded 203 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to go with 138 yards on 16 catches. Additionally, he returned 66 kicks for 1,734 yards.
The Panthers released him with an injury settlement this August, and he signed to the Tennessee Titans' practice squad on September 23 before getting released on September 29.
Blackshear's Potential Role with Steelers
Given his experience as a return man, Blackshear is a potential practice squad elevation candidate while Calvin Austin III deals with a shoulder injury he sustained against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
Blackshear essentially fills the same niche as Sermon, who has returned two kicks for 51 yards over Pittsburgh's last two games after Kaleb Johnson was demoted following his gaffe in Week 2 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
It's unlikely that Blackshear will see many, if any, offensive snaps ahead of Jaylen Warren or Kenneth Gainwell, but he does add some much-needed insurance on special teams.
