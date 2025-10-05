Steelers Still Huge Winners in Chase Claypool Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the 32nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. At the time, they were giving up a wide receiver that was a former second-round pick and who had two 800-yard seasons under his belt. Somehow, though, they still look like one of the NFL's biggest trade winners.
Since the trade for Claypool, the Steelers selected Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State. Porter Jr., the son of Steelers Hall of Honor selectee, Joey Porter, has emerged as the team's starting cornerback. He's two interceptions and 17 pass deflections and had started 28 of 34 games played since being drafted.
Claypool, on the other hand, played 10 games for the Bears before being traded to the Miami Dolphins. He hasn't played in an NFL game since 2023 and has caught just 22 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown. With Chicago, he caught 18 passes for 191 yards and his solo TD.
Looking Back, Steelers Win Big
Looking back at the trade, ESPN's Bill Barnwell still views the trade the same way everyone else does: "Huge Steelers Victory."
In a story recapping some of the biggest trades the NFL has seen over recent years, Barnwell got the opportunity to declare the Steelers winners once again. A trade that continues to look like the biggest steal for then new general manager Omar Khan.
" It went worse than anybody could have expected. Claypool looked disinterested during his time with the Bears and caught a total of 18 passes before the organization gave up on him and shipped the mercurial wideout to the Dolphins for a swap of Day 3 picks," Barnwell wrote.
"This wasn't Claypool's fault, but the Bears didn't win a single game in 2022 after the trade and ended up sending the top pick in the second round to the Steelers. Pittsburgh used it on Porter, who was a revelation as a rookie cornerback before taking a bit of a step backward last season. This was a disaster, albeit one overshadowed by the success of the trade down with Carolina."
Claypool vs. Porter
Claypool hasn't signed with a team in 2025 since suffering a toe injury before the 2024 season. He was with the Buffalo Bills at the time and had to undergo surgery and miss the entire season. He's made it known that he's now healthy and ready to compete, but has not gotten an opportunity.
Porter Jr. is the team's CB2 behind Jalen Ramsey and is learning from him and Darius Slay to eventually become the franchise cornerback of the team. With Ramsey moving around the defense, Porter Jr. is expected to cover opposing team's WR1 from time-to-time, and has been trusted to do so for two years now.
The Steelers may have lucked out, or Khan knew something no one else did. Either way, they still look like winners in one of the most lopsided trades in recent history.
