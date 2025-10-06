ESPN Oddsmakers Still Don't Respect Steelers
At 3-1, the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be in an advantageous position when it comes to their chances to win the AFC North for the first time since 2020. That stance is not universally held just yet, however.
As Week 5 comes to a close, FanDuel Sportsbook currently gives the Baltimore Ravens the best odds of capturing the division title at -105 while the Steelers trail closely behind at +130. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns currently stand much longer odds at +1100 and +1700, respectively.
ESPN Bet lists the Ravens as -110 favorites over the Steelers, who sit with +140 odds. The Bengals are +1100 and the Browns are +1800.
Steelers Not the Favorites
The Ravens were almost unanimously viewed as the favorites to win the AFC North coming into the year after doing so each of the past two seasons.
Baltimore's been hit by injuries harder than any other team in the league arguably thus far, though, with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson being the most notable name on that front, which has led to it going 1-4 to open the season.
The Steelers have also battled through their fair share of injuries, but they're slowly but surely returning to full health while coming off of back-to-back dominant defensive performances in wins over the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively.
Cincinnati (2-3) was also expected to compete for the AFC North crown, but it has been outscored by a combined 76 points over its last three games without Joe Burrow, who is expected to remain sidelined until December at the very earliest with turf toe.
Steelers AFC North Showdowns
As such, Pittsburgh should feel quite confident in its chances to top the division for the first time in half a decade. The team has a chance to directly put further distance between itself and two of its rivals over the next few games too, as it'll take on the Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6 before traveling to Cincinnati in Week 7.
The Steelers won't face off against the Ravens until Week 14, at which point the latter may be a bit healthier across the board, but that matchup may not hold a ton of significance if the former can run with the opportunity in front of them.
Pittsburgh was in a similar situation last year, as it was 10-3 going into Week 15 while holding a two-game lead on the Ravens for first place, but a four-game losing streak to end the regular season allowed the latter to reign supreme in the division. To make matters worse, Baltimore also defeated the Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
The black and gold have a chance to right their previous wrongs this season, but they'll need to continue proving themselves in order to make the rest of the football world believe they're capable of finishing above the Ravens.
