Steelers AFC North Odds Look Unbeatable
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-1 heading back to work from the Bye Week. They're coming off a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland that looked like their most complete performance to date. And they have a firm grasp of the AFC North that looks unbeatable.
Right now, the Steelers are 1.5 games ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the division. Cincinnati stands 2-3, losing three straight games and still without Joe Burrow. Over their three consecutive losses, they've scored a combined 34 points and Jake Browning has thrown five interceptions.
Baltimore's Downfall
But that's just the beginning. The Baltimore Ravens sit 1-4 and seem to be going backwards, fast. Without Lamar Jackson, the team has last two in a row with their latest defeat coming in 44-10 fashion to the Houston Texans.
Their once renounced defense has allowed 41, 17, 38, 37 and 44 points this season and they now enter territory where they'd be a minority to make the playoffs after their brutal beginning to the season.
According to CBS Sports, only 7.9% of teams who have started 1-4 since 2002 have made the playoffs. That 10 of 126 teams. And without knowing when Jackson is going to return from injury, there's not much optimism that they'll turn it around in Week 6 and try to get back on track.
Steelers vs. Browns Could Decide AFC North
The Cleveland Browns are also 1-4 and don't look any better than the Ravens or Bengals. They're already on their second quarterback as well, but instead of dealing with injuries, they made the decision to bench Joe Flacco and move to Dillon Gabriel.
They're 0-1 since the change.
The Steelers and Browns will battle at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6 with the Browns making a trip back from London and Pittsburgh having a week off after their trip to Dublin. The game could give Pittsburgh more than a two-game lead over the Bengals and a four-game lead over Cleveland and Baltimore.
It's early, and anything can happen in the NFL, but it's hard to say that if the Steelers can stay the course, or even remotely close to it, that they'll find themselves in second place in the AFC North.
A win against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh might put them too far ahead to beat for Cincy, Cleveland or Baltimore. And the AFC North may already be over before it really gets started.
