Former Steelers QB Slams Browns: 'Second Bye'
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their next opponent, but they have an extra week to do so. After defeating the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, the team returned home and entered their bye week, giving them two weeks of practice before they kick off their AFC North schedule against the Cleveland Browns.
Ask former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and the team has back-to-back bye weeks. The two-time Super Bowl winner talked about the Steelers and Browns’ Week 6 matchup on his Footbahlin’ podcast, and his thoughts were anything but kind to Cleveland.
“I said it’s our second bye in a row,” Roethlisberger told his cohost. “I don’t foresee a big issue with the Browns.”
To his defense, the Browns are struggling to start the 2025 season. They carry a record of 1-3, tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the worst record in the AFC North. Two of their losses have been by 24 points or more, and it seems like the Browns could be destined for another losing season.
Defensive Prowess
Despite the rough start, the Browns present a huge obstacle to the Steelers and their 3-1 record. The lone win the Browns have this season came against a very strong Green Bay Packers team, defeating them 13-10 in Week 3.
The victory was fueled by defense, and that imposing unit will face the Steelers in Week 6. Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett continues to wreak havoc on the NFL, and he’s having another DPOY-worthy season through the first four weeks.
The Steelers have been finding their groove on offense, but the Cleveland defense will be another level of challenging. The Browns’ ability to blitz and pass rush, led by Garrett, will test the Steelers’ young offensive line. They took a step forward as a group against the Vikings, but the Browns have even more ammunition to fire at them.
AFC North Battles
The other factor in all of this is the element of AFC North football that always enters the equation. Records mean nothing when two AFC North teams meet. The Steelers and Browns have evenly split their last six matchups, conveniently the six since Roethlisberger retired, and the games have been all over the place. The Steelers have been on a hot streak and come crashing down thanks to an underdog Browns team, and then the situation reverses and it’s Pittsburgh upsetting Cleveland.
AFC North football is a wild, and untameable beast. Even if the Cleveland is in the basement of the division, the Steelers can never overlook them or count them out.
So, for such a bold proclamation from Roethlisberger, I’d proceed with caution. Sure, the Steelers are the much better team right now, but that can change very quickly in the two weeks before their Week 6 showdown.
