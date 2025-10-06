Steelers Sign New DB After Losing Rookie
After losing undrafted rookie safety Sebastian Castro to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now filled his vacancy on the practice squad.
The team has announced that it's signing Jack Henderson after previously hosting him for a workout during their Week 5 bye.
Henderson is now one of four defensive backs on Pittsburgh's practice squad alongside Beanie Bishop Jr., D'Shawn Jamison and Daryl Porter. None of the latter three players have a ton of experience lining up at safety, though, and with no depth at the position after Castro was signed to Tampa Bay's active roster, Henderson should now fill that role.
He began his collegiate career with FCS program Southeastern Louisiana during the 2020 campaign, which actually took place in the spring of 2021. Henderson appeared in a total of seven games that year, finishing with 22 tackles and two interceptions while being named to the All-Southland Conference Third Team.
In the 2021 season, Henderson started all 13 games for Southeastern Louisiana and came away with two interceptions to go alongside 51 tackles, earning him an All-Southland Conference honorable mention.
During his final season with the school in 2022, Henderson racked up 90 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions while once again starting all 13 contests. He received All-Southland Conference First Team as a result and went on to enter the transfer portal.
Henderson ultimately landed at Minnesota, and he'd remain with the program through the final year of his collegiate career in 2024.
During the 2023 season, he posted 59 tackles, a sack and an interception while starting seven of the 13 games he played in. In 2024, Henderson started 12 of Minnesota's 13 contests and logged 44 tackles, six sacks and an interception.
The Carolina Panthers signed Henderson after he went undrafted this spring. He remained with the team throughout the early stages of the offseason and into the preseason, during which he played a total of 86 snaps according to Pro Football Focus. Over that span, he recorded three tackles.
Henderson was let go by the Panthers ahead of final roster cuts, though, and subsequently signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad before being released on September 23.
