Steelers Seventh-Round Pick Could Make Immediate Impact
PITTSBURGH -- When it comes to the final day of each NFL Draft, Day 3, teams will often take gambles on high-upside and high potential talent that didn't get a chance to show it on the field. The Pittsburgh Steelers are no different in that regards.
It does pay off sometimes, such as the case of former Day 3 pick Isaiahh Loudermilk, who will now enter his fifth season with the Steelers.
The Steelers final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft was Donte Kent, a defensive back out of Central Michigan. Selecting Kent at 229th overall, the Steelers selected the MAC product in order to bolster their secondary.
While it seems like it is unlikely that Kent will make the initial 53-man roster to open the season, the front office does not seem to share the same sentiment. The roster does not lack significant depth at defensive back, but general manager Omar Khan believes that Kent will be able to produce nonetheless.
In an episode of the documentary The Standard, that the Steelers have been making this offseason, Khan spoke about Kent and his lofty expectations for him.
"Donte, spent significant time studying his film," Khan said. “Looking at his production, both not only on the defensive side but on special teams. The more we watched, the more excited we got about him. Solid character. Another guy that's got a really good opportunity and we expect him to contribute sooner than later."
The Steelers could use some new versatility on special teams, as their group experienced both high highs and low lows as a group during the 2024 season. Their special team defense, that Kent would be expected to participate in, was satisfactory. Their return game could certainly use some work, but would involve players other than Kent most likely.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!