Steelers Tease New Terrible Towel Announcement
It appears the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to release a new version of the beloved Terrible Towel.
On Twitter, the official Steelers Pro Shop account posted a picture of a 50th anniversary Terrible Towel that will be fully revealed next week.
The Terrible Towel has become one of the more popular symbols of fandom throughout sports. It made its first appearance during a playoff game against the Baltimore Colts in 1975 after broadcaster Myron Cope urged fans to bring their yellow dish towels from home to the game.
They've become a staple among Steelers fans both in Pittsburgh and around the world ever since. The team sells a multitude of different versions of the towel, ranging from the standard design to a commemorative one for the team's Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Ireland this season, which will represent the NFL's first-ever regular season game in the country.
It's only fitting that they introduce a 50th anniversary version of the Terrible Towel this year, which will coincide with the organization introducing a new throwback jersey that will be used for Aaron Rodgers' revenge game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 8.
"We're going to have a new throwback uniform this year, which we are going to wear for the Packers game," owner Art Rooney II said in May. "We're going to unveil that uniform sometime in July. And so that'll be new and different."
Sports Logo's Andrew Lind and FanSided's Zach Cohen reported earlier in the offseason that the Steelers will introduce a gold alternate helmet this year, but they are likely to be worn with the team's existing Color Rush jerseys.
If the sneak peak at the design of the new Terrible Towel is any indication, it would seem as though the block numbering and lettering from the team's jerseys in the 1970s could make another comeback with their new throwbacks.
