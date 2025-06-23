Steelers Could Reunite With Former DB
The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a need at slot cornerback, but perhaps they could reunite with one of their former players to fill that roster hole.
While running through the top fits for cornerback-needy teams across the league, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed the Steelers as a logical landing spot for Mike Hilton.
"Hilton spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers appear to be all-in on the 2025 season after signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers," he wrote. "They should be interested in adding corner depth for the upcoming campaign, and Hilton would be an upgrade over second-year slot corner Beanie Bishop Jr."
Pittsburgh's duo of Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay is locked in as the starters on the boundary, though the battle in the slot is up in the air.
Beanie Bishop Jr. would appear to be the favorite at the moment after logging four interceptions in his rookie year, though he'll have to prove himself throughout the course of training camp and the preseason after essentially being usurped by Cam Sutton in the back half of the season.
Sutton is no longer on the roster, but Brandin Echols is Bishop's newest challenger for snaps. The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal worth $6 million with the Steelers this offseason, and he's played 121 snaps from the slot since the 2023 campaign, per Pro Football Focus.
Pittsburgh could use a veteran presence at the position, however, and Hilton is likely the best option remaining on the open market for that specific role.
"Hilton has inside-outside versatility but is at his best in the slot, so some teams may view him as a nickel-only player," Knox wrote. "Even so, seeing him available this late in the offseason is quite a surprise. Hilton is one of the league's better slot defenders, can rush the passer and is always willing to mix it up against the run."
The Steelers signed Hilton, who was an undrafted rookie at the time, to their practice squad in December 2016 after he was let go by the New England Patriots several months prior.
He'd make his first regular season appearance for the team in 2017 and go on to play in a total of 59 games for them through 2020. Over that stretch, Hilton recorded 237 tackles, 9.5 sacks, seven interceptions, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.
The Cincinnati Bengals signed him to a four-year contract ahead of the 2021 season, and he'd post six interceptions across 64 contests before reaching free agency back in March.
Hilton is plenty familiar with Pittsburgh and its defensive system, making him an ideal target for the organization should it seek outside reinforcements at slot corner.
