What Steelers Are Getting in Isaiah Hodgins
PITTSBURGH — It wasn’t the move many hoped the Pittsburgh Steelers would make, but the organization finally added another wide receiver to help this stagnant offense. No, it wasn’t one of the many superstars they’ve been linked to over the past calendar year. The Steelers signed former New York Giants pass-catcher Isaiah Hodgins ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots.
While it’s an underwhelming addition, the Steelers are getting something from this signing. It might not be a ton of game breaking plays, but the organization has a role up for the taking that Hodgins could claim.
The first thing that sticks out is Hodgins’ size. The 26-year-old receiver stands at 6’3” and over 200 pounds. That size is what many have clamored for to line up opposite DK Metcalf at the number two receiver role.
That’s where he found success previously in his career. During the 2022 season, the New York Giants added him late in the season. After the team claimed him for the final stretch, he would haul in 33 receptions for 351 yards and four touchdowns in just eight contests. Other than that surprising run, he’s been a fringe NFL receiver. He’s accumulated 60 receptions for 634 yards and seven touchdowns.
Possible Field Stretcher
Hodgins had a flash in the pan run with the Giants during that 2022 campaign, but it wasn’t completely by accident.
What the Giants keyed in on was that his size was best utilized by letting him ramp up speed. They used him frequently in crossing routes, which helped him separate from the defensive backs. During the 2022 season, Hodgins’ average depth of target was 9.3 yards, according to Pro Football Reference.
Steady Hands
There’s no sugar coating how minor an addition Hodgins is for this team. There is a low chance he ever sees the field and even lower chance he makes an impact on offense.
What is certain, however, is that if given the opportunity he will catch the ball. Hodgins doesn’t have an overwhelming amount of snaps under his belt, but one statistic stuck out when going through his body of work,
Hodgins is a sure-handed receiver. The journeyman pass-catcher does not have a single dropped pass over his NFL career.
It may not sound like an exciting trait to bring, but dropped passes have already cost the Steelers several offensive drives this season. Having a player like Hodgins could help eliminate that issue and deliver some more trust to Rodgers under center.
The Steelers are still in need of offensive help. Adding another player like Hodgins might provide a temporary solution or provide a spark for a game or two, but it won’t completely erase the imbalanced and awkward offensive performance Pittsburgh has posted over the first two weeks. Hopefully, Hodgins can carve out a role for himself as the Steelers try to establish their offensive identity.
