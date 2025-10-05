Steelers' T.J. Watt Could Make Very Rare NFL History
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best defensive players of the generation, and he seems to be finding his dominant groove as the season moves on. T.J. Watt may only be getting started in 2025, and there's still plenty of career ahead of him after signing a three-year contract extension this past offseason.
Well, if things continue the way they are, Watt could join incredibly rare NFL company, and even more, could surpass that company.
NFL's Rare Club
With his interception against Carson Wentz and the Minnesota Vikings, Watt joined a group of players that holds 100 career sacks and eight career interceptions. That group includes Lawrence Taylor, Jason Taylor, Chris Doleman, Richard Dent and Rickey Jackson. However, there's more coming.
Watt currently has 111 sacks and eight interceptions, recording an interception all but three years of his career. He's also had two interceptions twice, back in 2019 and 2022.
Watt could join ever rarer company, though. According to Steelers Depot, Watt is three interceptions away from joining Julius Peppers as the only other player in National Football League history to record over 100 career sacks and 10 career interceptions. Peppers finished his career with 11.
Watt is known around the league as one of the most elite pass rushers out there but also one of the best players in coverage at the line of scrimmage.
"T.J. is a unique player in this league. There’s no other defensive lineman that I have to treat like a DB. I have to be conscious about where he’s at because he’s just going to jump up and catch it. And there’s nobody else who can do that. You have to be alert for him in the pass game, which is very unique, I would say," Joe Burrow said last year about Watt.
Can He Do It?
Watt's chances of getting to 10 interceptions looks pretty good. Averaging just under an interception a season, he's on pace to at least get to 10 in the next three seasons, but could surpise us and get to 11.
If he gets to 12, which isn't out of the question, he'd cement himself maybe as the best pass coverage edge rusher in the NFL history. And it's not like he needs much more to solidify him as a Hall of Famer, that would leave no question to if he's going to end up in Canton or not.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!