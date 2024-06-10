Steelers Sign Last Remaining Rookie
PITTSBURGH-- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making multiple personnel moves as their mandatory minicamp is set to begin. After announcing an extension for Mike Tomlin that will keep him in Pittsburgh through 2027, the team shared news of another signing.
The Steelers announced that their second-round selection, center Zach Frazier, signed his rookie contract. The financial details were not disclosed, but the duration of the contract is four years.
Frazier was selected by the Steelers with the 51st overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft after an impressive college career. He played for the West Virginia Mountaineers, appearing in 47 games and starting all of them. As a freshman, he played at left guard but made the transition to center for the remaining years of his college career. This past season, he earned AP third-team All-American honors while leading the Mountaineers offensive line to second least sacks allowed among Power 5 schools.
Through rookie camp and OTA's, Frazier has already stuck out. He's worked with the first unit a majority of the time and looks capable. While the team also has veteran Nate Herbig under contract, the competition is already shifting to Frazier's favor.
With the signing, the Steelers have come to terms with each of their 2024 draft picks. Frazier may be the latest to sign, but along with Troy Fautanu, he could have the biggest impact on the team this upcoming season.
